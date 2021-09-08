One Year On – The Essex Lorry Tragedy was a special production made to mark the anniversary of the deaths of 39 Vietnamese who perished as they tried to illegally enter the UK in October 2019.

The documentary, which was screened on VNews TV to mark the anniversary of the tragedy, has been selected to feature at the 11th Pune International Short Film Festival in Maharashtra, India.

This is not the first award the documentary has received. Earlier this year it was given a “Special Mention” laurel by the Asia South East Short Film Festival.

Now in its 11th year, the Pune Short Film Festival attracts hundreds of entries from around the world, focusing on opportunity creation for international filmmakers.

Screenings will be held in the western Indian city in October./.

VNA