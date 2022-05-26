In its E-Commerce Index (EBI) 2022 report released recently, VECOM said Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi continued to lead the country last year in terms of e-commerce, despite them being subject to the heaviest lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The emergence and development of shopping support platforms in the community will strongly promote online retail in the time to come, boosting the customer experience and creating jobs around the country, the report said.

However, the rapid development of e-commerce in Vietnam depends greatly on the ability to attract investment capital to platforms in the online business ecosystem as well as high-quality human resources.

The report also forecast that growth this year may be the highest yet thanks to control being exerted over COVID-19 and growth drivers from a second wave of development./.

VNA