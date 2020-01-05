Business EVNNPT invests big in 2019 Vietnam's National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) launched 36 power transmission projects with a total investment capital of 19.74 trillion VND (850 million USD) in 2019.

Business Customs contributes record to State budget Vietnam's customs department contributed a record 348 trillion VND (15 billion USD) to the State budget from the collection of import and export taxes in 2019, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Phu Cat airport welcomes first international flight Phu Cat airport in the central province of Binh Dinh on January 4 welcomed 144 Korean passengers on flight QH9457 of Bamboo Airways departed from Cheongju airport in the Republic of Korea.

Business Domestic cybersecurity products on the rise The number of locally-made cybersecurity products increased last year, said the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on January 3.