Business Mediation and arbitration better tools in dispute settlement Although mediation and arbitration are more cost-efficient than litigation when it comes to commercial dispute settlement, they are less frequently used by firms in Vietnam, according to Hoang Minh Chien, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency.

Business Australian, Vietnamese experts develop new rice variety to tackle climate change SunRice, Australia’s largest rice supplier, will partner with Australian and Vietnamese researchers to develop a new variety of rice that helps farmers in the Mekong Delta adapt to climate change and offers a fresh opportunity to increase exports from the region.

Business Vietnam-RoK investment partnership thrives over three decades Since the Republic of Korea (RoK) started to invest in Vietnam in the 1990s, especially since the two countries set up their bilateral diplomatic relations in 2009, the country has become an important investor of Vietnam with capital rising year after year.