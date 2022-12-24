Sci-Tech 2022 VinFuture Prize honours nine innovators Nine authors of four breakthrough science and technology achievements generating “Reviving and Reshaping” to humanity were among those awarded the 2022 VinFuture Prize at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 20.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Sci-Tech Week: Symposium looks into science for life Resilient agriculture session in the new normal, advanced materials for future energy storage, and precision cancer therapy were the topic of discussion at a symposium in Hanoi on December 19.

Sci-Tech Tech firms forecast to continue benefiting from digital economy growth Technology and telecoms businesses are expected to continue benefiting from the growth of the digital economy in Vietnam, which is showing a strong performance in the commercialisation of the 5G network.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam’s achievements in 25 years with internet access Since the introduction of the internet 25 years ago, Vietnam has become a telecoms powerhouse and stayed abreast of other countries in the region and the world.