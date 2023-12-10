Vietnam’s economic performance in first 11 months of 2023
In the first 11 months of this year, Vietnam’s average consumer price index (CPI) increased 3.22 percent, foreign direct investment rose 14.8 percent, a trade surplus of 24.44 billion USD was posted, and international visitors increased 3.8-fold compared to the same period of 2022.
VNA
Hanoi has been listed among the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024. The capital city is 96th overall in the World’s Best Cities and the only representative from Vietnam.
Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam this year stood at almost 29 billion USD as of November 20, up nearly 15% compared to the same period last year.
On November 18, the Government issued a resolution regarding the extension of the pilot use of telecom payment accounts for small-value goods and services (known as Mobile Money) until December 31, 2024.
Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.
Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.
China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.