Business Infographic FDI inflows surge 14.8% Registered foreign direct investment (FDI) capital in Vietnam this year stood at almost 29 billion USD as of November 20, up nearly 15% compared to the same period last year.

Business Infographic Mobile Money service pilot extended to late 2024 On November 18, the Government issued a resolution regarding the extension of the pilot use of telecom payment accounts for small-value goods and services (known as Mobile Money) until December 31, 2024.

Business Infographic Vietnam striving for vegetable exports worth 1-1.5 bln USD by 2030 Vietnam is working to develop safe, concentrated vegetable production areas to ensure traceability associated with processing and consumption markets by 2030 to fully meet domestic consumption and exports.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.