Business Infographic First 9 months of 2023: Rice exports rise 40.4% Vietnam’s rice exports topped 3.66 billion USD in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 40.4% year-on-year. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that exports for 2023 will reach 7.5 million tons.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP grows 4.24% in January-September Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.24% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. While the rate only exceeds the figures recorded in 2020 and 2021, which were significantly affected by COVID-19, it is still seen as a positive outcome, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Fruit & vegetable exports exceed 4 bln USD Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports are predicted to reach 4.13 billion USD in the first nine months of the year, for an increase of nearly 70% year-on-year and 24% higher than 2022 as a whole.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.