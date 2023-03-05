Business Infographic Vietnam striving to become developed, high-income country by 2050 Vietnam targets becoming a developed, high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society by 2050 under the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050. The country will strive for annual GDP growth of 6.5-7.5% between 2031 and 2050, along with per capita GDP of 27,000-32,000 USD and an urbanisation rate of 70-75% by 2050.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030 Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.

Business Infographic First batch of “Dien” pomelos hits UK supermarket shelves The first “Dien” pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh appeared on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK on February 9 and have been warmly welcomed by the local Vietnamese community and UK consumers.

Business Infographic Vietnam's trade with biggest partners in 2022 Data from the General Department of Customs shows in 2022, China is Vietnam's largest trading partner with a total two-way trade turnover of 175.57 billion USD, followed by the US (123.86 billion USD), the Republic of Korea (86.38 billion USD) and Japan (47.61 billion USD).