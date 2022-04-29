Business Vietnam to benefit most from RCEP: WB Vietnam is anticipated to enjoy the highest trade and income gains among members of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to a latest World Bank report.

Business Investors' rights a top priority: Minister of Finance The Vietnam News Agency talks with Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc about recent developments in Vietnam's stock market and his ministry's response to such events.

Business Hana Financial Investment acquires 35 percent stake in BIDV Securities Hana Financial Investment Co. Ltd. (HFI), a subsidiary company of the Republic of Korea’s Hana Financial Group, has acquired a 35 percent stake in BIDV Securities Joint Stock Company (BSC) in the form of private placement with a total transaction value of nearly 117 million USD.

Business Vietnam holds leading role in ASEAN for Canadian businesses Professor Julie Dai Trang Nguyen (Julie Nguyen), director of the Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), highlighted the importance of Vietnam to Canadian businesses during talks at the Standing Committee on International Trade under the House of Commons of Canada on April 27.