Business Investors satisfied with Quang Ninh performance during COVID-19 Up to 81.6% of domestic private firms and 100% of foreign investors in Quang Ninh felt satisfied with the northern province Quang Ninh’s response to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PCI 2021 survey, attesting to the locality’s efforts to assist them in all fields.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,211 VND/USD on August 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 26).

Business Hai Phong city moves to lure more investment Various investment promotion activities have been organised recently by authorities of Hai Phong to popularise the northern city as a dynamic and potential destination for investors.

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 to take place in September The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 (VIAE 2022) will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on September 15 -17, according to the Vietnam Aviation Expo JSC.