Vietnam’s economy attractive to foreign investment: int’l media
Vietnam is like a rising star, meeting all the factors to improve its economic image and attract more foreign investment flows, according to an article published by The Times of India.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is like a rising star, meeting all the factors to improve its economic image and attract more foreign investment flows, according to an article published by The Times of India.
In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has been getting a lot of attention as it has managed to cage the outbreak with a sheer iron will, the article said.
Vietnam is fast emerging as the preferred destination of multinational firms, it stressed, adding that the Southeast Asian nation is revving up its economic engine and has already restarted domestic tourism.
The IMF forecasts that Vietnam is likely to post economic growth 2.7 percent in 2020, while the World Bank has pegged it at 4.9 percent - far greater than regional peers.
“Vietnam finds itself in a sweet spot today. It has contained COVID-19, weathered most of the economic storm, and has the right ingredients to take full economic advantage of the post-pandemic scenario”, the article said.
Foreign media also ran articles on the assessment of Vietnam’s success in containing the spread of the virus and working for its economic recovery.
Axios.com said Vietnam was one of the first in the world to re-open with few restrictions, and it was already enjoying a flood of foreign investment.
Meanwhile, Channelnewsasia (CAN) said the COVID-19 pandemic is a test for all systems in Vietnam, and the country passed it with excellent results.
From the success of Vietnam, the Brookings Institution has made a series of suggestions on how to change the development strategy so that it not only grows faster but also achieves better achievements./.