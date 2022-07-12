Business Component shortages lead to lower Hyundai car sales: TC Group Sales of Hyundai cars in June fell 34% from the previous month to 4,278, Thanh Cong (TC) Group said on July 12, blaming the decline on component shortages.

Business Vietnam, EU share view on importance of sustainable supply chain, food security Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski have affirmed the need to step up economic and trade ties, especially amid complicated market uncertainties making it urgent to guarantee sustainable supply chains and food security.

Videos Export of Vietnamese durian to China to become official soon After four years of negotiations, on July 11, a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China was signed - an important condition for Vietnamese durian to have a sustainable import market.

Business Vietnam to host third meeting of APEC Business Advisory Council The third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long in the northern province of Quang Ninh from July 26 to 29.