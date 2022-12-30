General Director of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Thi Huong said on December 29 that the agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.3%, contributing 5% to the total added value of the whole economy.

The industry-construction sector grew by 7.7%, while the service industry rose by nearly 10 percent.

About the economic structure, the agro-forestry-fishery sector accounted for a proportion of nearly 12%, industry and construction 38%, and services 41%.

GDP per capita was estimated at over 4,100 USD, up 390 USD from 2021.

Thanks to the Government's and Prime Minister’s directions, the macro-economy remained stable with inflation put under control and major balances guaranteed.

The General Statistics Office said improved business environment and social security have also contributed to socio-economic recovery and development, thus garnering trust and support of the people and business community./.

VNA