Business Infographic First 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.

Business Infographic FTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023 The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.

Business Infographic Vietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.

Business Infographic July CPI inches up 0.45% The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.