Vietnam’s economy in the first 7 months of 2023
Vietnam’s CPI rose 3.12% in the January - July period, foreign direct investment rose 4.5% and foreign tourist arrivals rose 6.9-fold. The country posted a trade surplus of around 15.23 billion USD.
InfographicAIPA and Vietnam’s contributions
In the 28 years since Vietnam joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), the predecessor of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) (September 1995 - 2023), the National Assembly has proposed many initiatives and actively contributed to improving the efficiency of regional inter-parliamentary cooperation.
InfographicFirst 7 months of 2023: The US remains Vietnam's largest export market
The US remains the largest importer of Vietnamese goods during the first seven months of 2023 with an estimated turnover of 52.4 billion USD. It was followed by China with a projected figure of 58.6 billion USD.
InfographicFTAs to which Vietnam is a signatory, as of July 2023
The Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement (VIFTA) was signed on July 25 and is the latest free trade agreement (FTA) Vietnam is a party to. Joining more FTAs will create significant opportunities for the country to deeply participate in global value chains, increase exports, boost GDP growth, and improve its institutions.
InfographicVietnam lures over 16 billion USD in foreign investment
As of July 20, total newly-registered capital, additional capital, and capital contributions and share purchase by foreign investors stood at nearly 16.24 billion USD, up 4.5% compared to the same period of 2022 and 8.8% compared to the first half of the year.
InfographicJuly CPI inches up 0.45%
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.45% in July compared to June, with 10 groups of goods and services posting increases and one group experiencing a decline.
InfographicTrade surplus at 15.23 billion USD in first seven months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 374.23 billion USD in the first seven months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of some 15.23 billion USD.