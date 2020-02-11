Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on February 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND/USD on February 11, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Work starts on 51.6 million USD timber processing factory in Ha Tinh The Ho Chi Minh City-based An Viet Phat Energy Company has broken ground on a 1.2 trillion VND (51.6 million USD) timber processing factory in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ky Anh township of the central province of Ha Tinh.

Business HCM City’s retail sales, services revenue surge by 11.2 percent Total retail sales and services revenue in Ho Chi Minh City were estimated at 112.77 trillion VND (4.8 billion USD) in January this year, an increase of 11.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Improving access to resources critical for SME development: ministry Access to resources was vital for the development of of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.