World Thai economy battered by new wave of COVID-19 Thailand’s GDP growth could drop below the 3.2 percent baseline projection due to lower foreign arrivals amidst uncertainty regarding COVID-19 vaccine efficiency, and reduced fiscal stimulus, according to the latest minute from the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

World Singapore promotes clean energy development Singapore will harness four switches to transform and diversify energy supply, so as to achieve its vision of a clean and efficient energy future, Tan See Leng, Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry, said at a parliament meeting on January 5.

World Indonesia's police arrest six suspected drug traffickers Indonesia's Aceh provincial police have arrested six persons suspected of smuggling 61 kg of crystal methamphetamine by sea, a police officer said on January 6.

World Japanese paper lauds Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore for COVID-19 fight As the world struggles with surging COVID-19 cases, Vietnam, along with Taiwan (China) and Singapore, has succeeded in limiting local transmissions to almost zero, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia on January 6.