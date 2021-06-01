Business Canada assists women-led enterprises in Vietnam The Trade Facilitation Office (TFO) Canada and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) signed a cooperation agreement via videoconference on June 1 to improve the export capacity of women-led enterprises in Vietnam during the 2021-2024 period.

Business Up to 420,000 C/O certificates for exports to FTA-benefited markets Export and import management agencies nationwide granted 420,000 certificates of origin (C/O) for 21 billion USD worth of goods shipped to the markets Vietnam has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with in the first four months of 2021.

Business State budget revenues hit 24.48 billion USD in Jan–May State budget revenues managed by tax agencies reached 562.36 trillion VND (24.48 billion USD) in the first five months of 2021, equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly estimate and up 11.9 percent year-on-year.