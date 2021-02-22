Business Exports of cassava, by-products surge since new year Exports of cassava and its by-products are reported to have increased significantly since the beginning of this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business HCM City to fill 30,000 job vacancies after Tet There will be some 30,000 job vacancies in Ho Chi Minh City after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, according to the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.

Business Hoa Phat to launch Dung Quat 2 project in 2022 Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group will launch its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron and steel factory project in early 2022 with a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, focusing on hot rolled coil (HRC) production using latest technology.

Business Binh Duong sees high trade growth The southern province of Binh Duong achieved impressive growth in exports in January.