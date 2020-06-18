Vietnam’s efforts in COVID-19 response impressive: Swiss official
At the ceremony to present masks of the Vietnamese government to the association of Vietnamese people in Switzerland and the SVA. (Photo: VNA)
Geneva (VNA) – President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVA) Anjuska Weil has expressed her deep impression on the Vietnamese government’s efforts in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam has not only protected health of its people but also foreigners who are residing, working and travelling in the country, she said at a ceremony to present face masks of the Vietnamese government to the association of Vietnamese people in Switzerland and the SVA.
This activity is a demonstration of the two countries’ traditional friendship, as well as the sharing of the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland for the SVA, she added.
Ambassador Le Linh Lan updated the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, especially the government’s endeavours to push back the disease and great attention to the overseas Vietnamese community.
On this occasion, the embassy presented six boxes of Vietnamese books of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese to students at Binh Minh School in Zurich in preparation for their new academic year in September 2020./.