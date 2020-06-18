World Samsung regains top spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market Samsung Electronics Co. recaptured the top spot in the Southeast Asian smartphone market in the first quarter of the year by edging out its Chinese rivals, according to a recent Counterpoint Research report.

World ADB helps Philippines address COVID-19 crisis The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Philippines have signed a 500 million USD loan to help the country's efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a heavy toll on the poor.

ASEAN ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meets online The 15th coordination conference on the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) took place by videoconference in Hanoi on June 17.