Politics Appointment decision presented to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc handed over a decision appointing Nguyen Huy Tang as Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia during a ceremony held on September 1.

Politics Vietnam seeks to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy with Russia Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on August 31 had a meeting with representatives from the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association and the association of Russian former military experts serving in Vietnam during wartime in an effort to accelerate people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.

Politics Tribute paid to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day in Chile, Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Chile on August 31 offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue at the park named after him in Cerro Navia commune of Santiago capital on the occasion of Vietnam’s 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Party chief’s two books introduced to public The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has introduced two books by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, namely “The whole Party and people join hands and unite to build a more prosperous and happier country” and “Unity, confidence to lead the country to enter a new stage”.