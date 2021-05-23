Vietnam’s elections attract int’l media coverage
The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 on May 23 have attracted attention from international media.
Locals in Lien Hong commune, Hanoi's Dan Phuong district, cast ballots to select their representatives at the National Assembly and People's Councils. (Photo: VNA)
Reuters reported that tens of millions of mask-wearing Vietnamese went to the polls, noting the elections are taking place as Vietnam battles a new COVID-19 outbreak that is spreading rapidly.
The British news agency cited NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue as saying that organisers have taken measures to ensure the elections would take place safely.
Covering the elections in Vietnam, the Bernama news agency of Malaysia published an article titled “Vietnam’s military force ready to ensure safety for election day”.
It quoted Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang as ordering military units to increase measures to gain a clear insight into the current situation and conduct regular information exchanges while monitoring the country’s airspace, sea, islands, border and island areas, and cyberspace.
The minister ordered the readiness of personnel and facilities for any situations and the preparation of additional plans to ensure security and safety for the elections. He also requested the units to boost their internal and external cooperation to ensure political security, social order, and absolute safety for the elections, according to Bernama.
In the elections, nearly 69.2 million voters across Vietnam will select 500 deputies to the 15th NA, and nearly 4,000 to provincial-level, almost 23,000 to district-level, and over 240,000 to communal-level People’s Councils./.