Society Border guard forces of Vietnam, China, Laos meet to boost coordination The border guard forces of Vietnam, China, and Laos met at the countries’ border T-junction on May 22 to discuss border management and defence measures and launch a week-long joint border management programme.

Society Election Day – festive day of all people The election of deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels takes place every five years. This is an important political event of the whole country. Voters elect delegates to represent the will, aspirations and mastery of the people to the National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for a new term.

Society HCM City prepares polling sites at quarantine areas Ho Chi Minh City’s local authorities are cooperating with health centres and agencies to set up polling sites and finish preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils for the 2021-26 tenure on May 23.

Society Illegal immigrants handed over to Chinese authorities Police and border guards in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien handed over two illegal Chinese immigrants to Pu Er border management team in Yunnan, China at A Pa Chai – Long Fu open trail on May 21.