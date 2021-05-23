Vietnam’s elections attract int’l media coverage
The elections have attracted attention from international media. Reuters reported that tens of millions of mask-wearing Vietnamese went to the polls, noting the elections are taking place as Vietnam battles a new COVID-19 outbreak that is spreading rapidly.
Covering the elections in Vietnam, the Bernama news agency of Malaysia published an article titled “Vietnam’s military force ready to ensure safety for election day”./.