Politics Infographic 6-step protocol for voters on election day The National Election Council has issued 6-step protocol for voters casting ballots for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Infographic Election a great festival of the nation The election is a great festival of the nation, a chance for voters to exercise their citizen right and duty in selecting capable persons representing the people’s will, aspiration and right to mastery in the National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

Politics Infographic Safety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.