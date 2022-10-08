Business Planting area codes vital to Vietnam’s agricultural exports The granting of growing area codes is key to opening the door for Vietnam’s agricultural products to reach global market, according to insiders.

Business Vietravel Airlines wins Inspirational Brand Award Vietravel Airlines, a member of Vietravel Corporation, has won the Inspirational Brand Award of the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022.

Business Budget revenue from tax reaches nearly 94% of estimate The tax sector collected over 1.1 quadrillion VND (46.13 billion USD) for the State budget in the first nine months of this year, a year-on-year rise of 21.6%, and equivalent to 93.9% of the yearly estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.