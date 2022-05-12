Politics China Talk 19 spotlights US-China competition in Southeast Asia The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV) and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Vietnam jointly held the 19th edition of the China Talk series, themed “US and China competition in Southeast Asia”, via video teleconference on May 11.

Politics Party official pays working visit to Israel Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Nguyen Xuan Thang is paying a working visit to Israel, meeting many local leaders.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 12 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Chinh receives WB Director General, US business leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Director General of the World Bank (WB) Axel Van Trotsenburg and leaders of some US corporations on May 11 (local time) during his working visit to the US.