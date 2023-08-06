Vietnam’s engineering unit to bring some 300 tonnes of supplies to Abyei
Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien talks to members of Engineering Unit Rotation 2. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam is going to leave for the UN peacekeeping mission in the Abyei region in the next few days, with about 300 tonnes of supplies to be brought along.
A see-off ceremony for the unit is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on August 8.
The supplies, including equipment, machinery and food, to serve the performance of duties and daily needs, for one year of working has been packaged and ready to be transported.
Most of the supplies will be transported by sea while the remaining 17 tonnes, mainly food and medicine, by air on a commercial aircraft rented by the UN, said Lt. Col. Pham Van Hao, deputy head of Engineering Unit Rotation 2.
As the main equipment was already delivered to the UN mission in Abyei by Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in 2022, this time, Engineering Unit Rotation 2 will bring mainly replacement materials and spare parts, more than 10 tonnes, that are not available in the host area or have been used up to ensure the performance of duties.
Hao noted that all unit members show strong determination. They have received methodological training and gained all necessary skills for excellently fulfilling the assigned tasks.
In 2022, Engineering Unit Rotation 1 was deployed to the UN mission in Abyei, the first time Vietnam had sent an engineering team to a UN peacekeeping mission. It also had the biggest number of staff members among the Vietnamese units sent to UN peacekeeping missions. All of its supplies, about 2,000 tonnes, were transported by sea./.