Society Voluntary blood donation helps save lives Many people across Vietnam, regardless of their ages and jobs, have actively donated blood to save lives of many others.

Society Vietnam News Agency has third deputy general director Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision appointing Nguyen Thi Su, head of the Domestic News Department of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), to the position of VNA Deputy General Director.

Society NA Chairman receives Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association President in Jakarta National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue applauded the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association for its contribution to enhancing people-to-people exchange and promoting business, and investment cooperation between the two countries during his reception for the association's President Budiarsa Sastrawinata in Jakarta on August 5 as part of his official visit to Indonesia.

Society NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Indonesia National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 4 met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN and the Vietnamese community in Indonesia.