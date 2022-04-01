Vietnam’s equipment and goods to be transported to UNISFA. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 2,000 tonnes of equipment and goods of Vietnam's first military engineering unit participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) will be transported from Hai Phong port in the northern city of Hai Phong to the mission from April 4, according to the Ministry of National Defence’s Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations.



The equipment include 147 types of engineering machines, trucks and guard vehicles.



Colonel Mac Duc Trong, commander of the Vietnamese peacekeeping force at UNISFA and head of the team, said the team has basically completed preparations, and has been transporting the equipment and goods to the Hai Phong port from March 30- April 4.



The UN has officially sent a vessel to the Hai Phong port to receive the equipment and goods from Vietnam, which will be shipped to Sudan port and then transported by road to Khartoum and Kaduqli of Sudan and to UNISFA.



As scheduled, the Vietnamese unit had to be present at UNISFA to begin its tasks in March 2022. However, because of difficulties related to international shipping and ship technology, the shipment has been delayed.

The equipment and goods will be shipped to Sudan port and then transported by road to Khartoum and Kaduqli of Sudan and to UNISFA. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s military engineering unit comprises 184 officers and soldiers. It is the unit-level formation with the largest number of members ever participating in UN peacekeeping missions.



A group of the unit is expected to receive all these goods and equipment at the Sudan port and at UNISFA in late April. All members of the unit are scheduled to arrive in Abyei on May 10 before the rainy season begins in the area./.