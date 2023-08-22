Vietnam’s essence sparkles in gems
The “Vietnam’s quintessence in gems” collection, belonging to gem collector Hong Trang in Hanoi, brings together thousands of types of gems with an ethereal glow.
-
Hong Trang has made ceaseless efforts to collect precious gems, establishing links with many foreign collectors and artisans. (Photo: VNP)
-
Hong Trang meticulously checks the quality of her gems. (Photo: VNP)
-
Erich Muller, a Danish visitor with considerable knowledge about gems, is interested in the hidden stories behind Trang’s gemstones. (Photo: VNP)
-
Hong Trang’s gemstone collection. (Photo: VNP)
-
This set of teapot and cups is made from jade. (Photo: VNP)