Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

Vietnam’s essence sparkles in gems

The “Vietnam’s quintessence in gems” collection, belonging to gem collector Hong Trang in Hanoi, brings together thousands of types of gems with an ethereal glow.
VNA

  • Hong Trang has made ceaseless efforts to collect precious gems, establishing links with many foreign collectors and artisans. (Photo: VNP)

  • Hong Trang meticulously checks the quality of her gems. (Photo: VNP)

  • Erich Muller, a Danish visitor with considerable knowledge about gems, is interested in the hidden stories behind Trang’s gemstones. (Photo: VNP)

  • Hong Trang’s gemstone collection. (Photo: VNP)

  • This set of teapot and cups is made from jade. (Photo: VNP)

Other albums