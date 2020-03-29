Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 grew 3.82 percent, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period, head of the General Statistics Office Nguyen Bich Lam said at a press conference in Hanoi on March 27.
The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. , In response, Hanoi has also applied the requirement at all bus stations in order to early detect and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
In order to celebrate the 9th anniversary since the banh mi was admitted into the Oxford English Dictionary, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism organised a cultural week themed ‘I love Saigonese Banh mi’ with various activities to honour the renowned Vietnamese dish.