Business Rice sector needs stronger linkage chain Although Vietnam holds huge potential to boost rice export in 2024 as the world is forecast to face a shortage of about 5 million tonnes of the grain, limitations in linkage chain must be tackled for the industry to move forward.

Business Syndicated lending proposed to reduce impacts of loan limit policy A new regulation on reducing the loan limit under the amended Law on Credit Institutions will adversely affect capital supply for enterprises so commercial banks should cooperate in providing syndicated loans for businesses, experts said.

Business VCCI proposes zero tax rate to be maintained for exported services The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has proposed a zero-value added tax (VAT) rate to be maintained for exported services, over worries that tax hikes would undermine the competitiveness of Vietnamese providers against foreign rivals.

Business Vietnam - Argentina's most important market in ASEAN: Official Vietnam is the most important market of Argentina in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said the Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of Argentina, Fernando Vilella.