Vietnam's export to America has made impressive growth after the three-year implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), heard a seminar held by the Industry and Trade Magazine on October 27.

Figures show that Vietnam is the only CPTPP member that has seen its market share in Canada and Mexico increasing, according to Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, Director of the WTO and Integration Centre at the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Vietnam's market share in Canada rose from 0.9% in 2017 to 1.2 % in 2019 – the first year of CPTPP implementation – and 1.6% last year. Meanwhile, that in Mexico expanded from 0.9% in 2018 to 1.7% in 2021.





The figures reflect Vietnam's successes in utilising tariff incentives under the deal to access America and increase its market share there, Trang noted.

Vo Hong Anh, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s European - American Market Department, said among the CPTPP member countries, four are from America - Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. Except from Chile with which Vietnam signed a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) in 2014, this is the first time the Southeast Asian nation has reached an FTA with the remaining three.

Therefore, such tax incentives will bring about good opportunities for Vietnam to boost its export, Anh noted.