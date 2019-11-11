Vietnam’s exports estimated at 217.05 bln USD in 10 months
Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s export revenue was estimated at 217.05 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, up 7.4 percent annually, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Accordingly, 82.5 percent of the 2019 export target was met, near the growth target of 7 – 8 percent this year.
The trade surplus was estimated at 7.05 billion USD, higher than 6.83 billion USD recorded last year.
Statistics showed that 29 groups of commodities raked in over 1 billion USD, and five of them earned more than 10 billion USD, namely mobile phones and spare parts (43.5 billion USD); electronics, computers and accessories (28.8 billion USD); apparel (27.4 billion USD); footwear (14.6 billion USD); and machinery, equipment and tools (14.6 billion USD), together accounting for 59.4 percent of the country’s total exports.
At this rate, it is very likely that 2019 will be the fourth consecutive year the Vietnamese economy shifts from a deficit to a trade surplus./.
Accordingly, 82.5 percent of the 2019 export target was met, near the growth target of 7 – 8 percent this year.
The trade surplus was estimated at 7.05 billion USD, higher than 6.83 billion USD recorded last year.
Statistics showed that 29 groups of commodities raked in over 1 billion USD, and five of them earned more than 10 billion USD, namely mobile phones and spare parts (43.5 billion USD); electronics, computers and accessories (28.8 billion USD); apparel (27.4 billion USD); footwear (14.6 billion USD); and machinery, equipment and tools (14.6 billion USD), together accounting for 59.4 percent of the country’s total exports.
At this rate, it is very likely that 2019 will be the fourth consecutive year the Vietnamese economy shifts from a deficit to a trade surplus./.