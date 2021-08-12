Business Vietnam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 The Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong is displaying food products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 which is taking place from August 12 -16.

Business Vietnam looks to bolster agricultural, seafood exports to Algeria, Senegal A consultation session about agricultural and seafood exports to Algeria and Senegal was held on August 11, with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese firms.

Business Vietnam, Tanzania look to step up bilateral investment cooperation Vietnam is willing to share its socio-economic development experience and lessons with Tanzania, especially in attracting foreign investment and developing garment, footwear, and seafood sectors, Vietnam Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has said.

Business Banks continue to cut interest rates for pandemic-hit clients The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will continue directing commercial banks to reduce interest rates for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu at the Government’s press conference on August 11. ​