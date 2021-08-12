Vietnam's exports of phones, components continue to surge
Vietnam's exports of phones and components brought in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 11.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Vietnam's exports of phones and components bring in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's exports of phones and components brought in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 11.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
They continued to be the top export products of Vietnam, accounting for 15.8 percent of the country’s total export revenue in the January-July period, followed by electronic products, computers, and components with an export value of 27.4 billion USD.
Leading export markets of Vietnam in the period included China, the US, members of the European Union and ASEAN, Japan and the Republic of Korea.
In the coming time, Vietnam will seek new potential export markets for the products in Africa, Latin America, Middle East and India, among others./.