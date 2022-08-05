Vietnam’s exports to Australia face slow quarantine
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in customs clearance of Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, especially at the quarantine stage, has become serious, mainly in the two states of New South Wales and Victoria.
Shrimp processing for export (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) - Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in customs clearance of Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, especially at the quarantine stage, has become serious, mainly in the two states of New South Wales and Victoria.
One of the main reasons is that Australia is currently facing labour shortages in many fields, while trade is growing and the spread of COVID-19 is still complicated.
According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, right from the beginning of April, in its market bulletin, the office announced the situation and made recommendations on several measures to minimise impacts of the delay as proposed by Australia.
For fresh agricultural products, the office has suggested importers to transport them by air, and at the same time persuade importers in West and South Australia, which are not overloaded like the two above-mentioned states, to boost imports.
Particularly for fresh fruit shipments to Australia, it has actively worked with importers on the import schedule and maintained contact with the quarantine agency.
In addition, the Trade Office has also informed businesses about regulations and information on labels and packages, and advised them to fill in the customer's information fully and accurately so that the initial evaluation does not take much time.
Statistics show that, in the first 6 months of 2022, bilateral trade between Vietnam and Australia reached more than 8 billion USD. If this momentum continues, the target of 15 billion USD set by their leaders will be achieved this year.
Notably, in the period, Vietnam’s exports enjoyed an impressive growth of more than 33% compared to the same period last year./.