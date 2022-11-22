Illustrative image. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The trade turnover between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) reached 52.5 billion USD in the first ten months of this year, up 14% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



Of which, exports hit 39.7 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 23.5%, it said.



The EU is currently Vietnam's leading trade partner and third largest export market with an annual export growth rate of 7.5%, accounting for 13.6% of the Southeast Asian country’s total export turnover in 2015-2021 period.



The market share of Vietnamese goods in the EU' total imports is 1.8%, higher than that of other Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia (1.2%), Thailand (0.9%), Indonesia (0.7%) and Singapore (0.7%)./.