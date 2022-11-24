The ministry said exports hit 39.7 billion USD in the period, a year-on-year increase of 23.5%.

The EU is currently Vietnam's leading trade partner and third largest export market, with an annual export growth rate of 7.5%, accounting for 13.6% of the Southeast Asian country’s total export turnover in 2015-2021 period.

The market share of Vietnamese goods in the EU' total imports is 1.8%, higher than that of other Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore./.

VNA