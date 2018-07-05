Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s exports to Germany hit 2.85 billion USD in the first five months of this year, up 8.6 percent compared to the same period last year.



Mobile phones and computer components, apparel, footwear, coffee, farm produce and aquatic products made up the majority of the country’s exports.



Of the items, six earned more than 100 million USD, including mobile phones and components (851.44 million USD), accounting for 29.8 percent of the total, a 16.2 percent increase year on year.



Tea posted the highest growth of 132.3 percent to 970,000 USD while confectioneries and cereals soared 122.6 percent to 10.99 million USD.



Others include chemicals with 72.5 percent growth (4.15 million USD), iron and steel up 52.4 percent (2.74 million USD), cashew nuts up 49.2 percent (42.06 million USD) and fruits and vegetables rising 31 percent (6.17 million USD).-VNA