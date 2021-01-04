The US remains the biggest importer of Vietnamese goods in recent years, importantly contributing to expanding markets, promoting production and increasing foreign currency income.

However, Vietnam’s exports to the US accounts for 2.7 percent of the American country’s total imports from all countries and territories worldwide.

Besides traditional exports such as textiles, footwear and aquatic products, Vietnam has also shipped electronics, spare parts and wooden products to the market.

According to the General Statistics Office, Vietnam’s total export turnover in 2020 reached 281.5 billion USD, up 6.5 percent year-on-year. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of 19.1 billion USD this year./.

VNA