Business Strong supply keeps pouring into the industrial market: JLL The supply of industrial property in the south is expected to rise further in the next five years to capitalise on the increasing demand in the region, and further strengthen its leading position in terms of supply, according to JLL Vietnam.

Business Airlines urged to strengthen maintenance for unused jets: CAAV A total of 39 aircraft have been left unused and parked on runways and in storage facilities as of the end of this year’s first quarter due to border closures and air travel bans induced by the COVID-19, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau economy grows in Q1 The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau managed to achieve positive economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 driven by a surge in industrial production, port services and domestic travel.

Business Vietnamese electric motorbike start-up gets foreign funding Dat Bike, a Vietnamese technology start-up that plans to make electric motorbikes, has raised 2.6 million USD in a pre-series A funding from Singapore’s Jungle Ventures, Wavemaker Partners, Hustle Fund, and iSeed Ventures.