Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan
Tan Long Group JSC, in collaboration with Kiraboshi Bank, held a ceremony in Tokyo on June 30 to introduce ST25 rice, which was named the world’s best rice in 2019, to the Japanese market.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam (L) and President of Kiraboshi Bank Hisanobu Watanabe introduce ST25 rice (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) –
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam appreciated the two sides’ efforts to bring the grain to such a high-standard market like Japan.
Vietnam is one of the world’s leading rice exporters, and the country’s grain has been available in more than 100 markets over the world. But it is the first time the ST25 rice has been shipped to Japan.
The diplomat expressed his hope that more varieties of Vietnamese rice will be able to approach this choosy market.
He revealed that to bring ST25 to Japan, Vietnam must meet over 600 technical standards./.