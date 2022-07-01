Business HCM City collects 7 million USD of taxes, fines from people with Google incomes Ho Chi Minh City has collected taxes and fines worth a total of 169 billion VND (7.26 million USD) from 38 individuals who earned incomes through Google in the first half of the year.

Business Businesses asked to use e-invoices from July 1 Except for several special cases, all enterprises, business households and individuals must use e-invoices instead of paper invoice starting from July 1, according to a circular issued by the Finance Ministry.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,112 VND/USD on July 1, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City calls for EU investment in nearly 200 projects Ho Chi Minh City is calling for investment into 197 projects in ten key areas, including infrastructure development, agriculture, industry, trade and services, healthcare, tourism, education and housing, an official told the Vietnam – Europe Business Forum in the southern largest economic hub on June 30.