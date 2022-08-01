Videos Festival honours national flute kite flying The second national kite festival has been held in northern Thai Binh province, aimed at honouring the custom of flying flute kites at Sao Temple in Song An commune, Vu Thu district.

Videos First gold secured for Vietnam at ASEAN Para Games 2022 Swimmer Vo Huynh Anh Khoa on August 1 won the first gold medal for Vietnam at the ongoing ASEAN Para Games (APG) 2022 in Indonesia.

Videos Hoa Binh’s festival, calendar recognised as national cultural heritage An art programme and ceremony to mark the recognition of the traditional ‘Khai ha’ festival and ‘Doi’ calendar of the Muong ethnic people in Hoa Binh province as national intangible cultural heritage were held in the locality on July 31.

Culture - Sports Phu Yen sets two national records for food Two Vietnamese records have been set in the central province of Phu Yen – the largest number of dishes created from lobster and the largest number of dishes made from tuna.