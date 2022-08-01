Vietnam's female powerlifters set records at ASEAN Para Games 2022
Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan wins a gold medal after completing the competition with a weight of 104 kg (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam's female powerlifters have made an impressive performance, setting many records at the 11th ASEAN Para Games held in Solo city, Indonesia.
In the 55kg category, Chau Hoang Tuyet Loan won a gold medal after completing the competition with a weight of 104 kg. Her teammate Dang Thi Phuong Linh also brought home a gold medal in the 50kg category.
Meanwhile, in the 61kg category, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy won a silver medal with a weight of 84 kg.
Head coach Luu Quang Thai said the team aim to pocket 3-4 gold medals at this event, and the further goal is to win tickets to the Para Athletics World Championships and the Asian Para Games.
The Vietnamese delegation comprises 153 members, including 18 coaches and 120 athletes who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery. It strives to be in the leading group of the Games, targeting 35-40 gold medals
At the previous ASEAN Para Games in 2017, Vietnam won 40 gold, 61 silver, and 60 bronze medals, finishing 4th in the overall medal tally./.