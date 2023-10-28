Business Nam Dinh promotes trade, investment with French businesses Nam Dinh always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc told representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) at their meeting in Paris on October 27.

Used car market faces more difficulties Many car manufacturers have recently unveiled new car models, offering significant discounts to boost consumer interest, further complicating the already challenging second-hand car market.

Vietnam's plastics industry to reduce dependence on imported raw materials The plastics industry is likely to reduce imports of raw materials in the coming years due to increased domestic production, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.

More affordable housing needed to help market recover Despite the Government's concerted efforts to address the challenges of the property market, the market won't improve until the end of 2024 due to a lack of affordable housing, experts have warned.