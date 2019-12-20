Vietnam’s first cement museum put into operation
The first museum of cement sector has been officially put into operation, according to the Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM).
At the museum (Photo: anhp.vn)
Built on the premise of the old Hai Phong cement factory – the first of its kind in Vietnam, the work includes a display house and a memorial house dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, costing 44.2 billion VND (1.92 million USD) raised from VICEM workers, its joint-ventures, suppliers and partners.
Its first stage with the memorial house was inaugurated on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the factory on May 30.
The display house will retrace the 120-year history of the sector via photos, artefacts and cement production equipment from the French colonial era.
Founded on October 1, 1979, VICEM now owns seven strong brands and 16 modern production assemblies with a total capacity of over 33 million tonnes per year. It is also the largest cement producer in Southeast Asia./.
