Visitors inside the museum (Photo: VNA)

– The first fish sauce museum in Vietnam is now fully open to visitors in Phan Thiet city, in the central province of Binh Thuan.Spanning 2,000 sq.m, the museum consists of 14 exhibition spaces that reenact changes in the Phan Thiet fishing village over 300 years.Visitors can try becoming a fisherman, discover the origin of fish sauce, and enjoy the original sauce taste.When the museum was only partly completed, it had already attracted 200,000 visitors in 2017 and 400,000 the next year. The figure is expected to reach 1 million in 2020 and 3 million in 2025.The facility is a highlight of Phan Thiet’s ancient fishing village project, which also includes a theatre and an area for local specialties. Built at a cost of approximately 100 billion VND (4.27 million USD) and covering10,000 sq.m, the project saw its construction beginning in 2017 and completed in late May 2019.Ngo Minh Chinh, Director of the provincial People’s Committee, said the project, a meaningful tourism product, preserves traditional culture of the province and encourages the development of craft villages. –VNA