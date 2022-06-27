Vietnam’s first peacekeeping engineering unit promptly set to work in Abyei
Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has quickly set to work at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) immediately after all its 184 members fully assembled.
Just days after arriving in Abyei, the unit set up two teams for emergency road rescue and repair activities along roads in the northern division - a border area between Sudan and South Sudan.
The unit also took over the construction of a workshop for repairing and maintaining equipment, cars and motorbikes of the UN peacekeeping mission, which the first group of the unit had been working on since early May.
The workshop is expected to be completed and put into operation in June.
In parallel with implementing the assigned tasks, the unit has quickly repaired the barracks to ensure stable accommodation for its members as soon as possible.
So far, the unit has ensured the set schedule of all assigned tasks, and has been applauded for their capability, especially their creativity and high sense of responsibility.
These initial results will be an important premise for the Engineering Unit Rotation 1 to continue to successfully complete their next tasks in the working term at the UNISFA.
Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 has 184 members. The first 28 members arrived in Abyei on May 5 and the remaining 156 arrived in Abyei on June 15 (local time)./.