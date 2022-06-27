Politics NA Chairman meets Vietnamese enterpreneurs, people living in Hungary National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met representatives from the Vietnamese entrepreneur community in Europe in Budapest on June 26 evening (local time), as part of his official visit to Hungary.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Top legislator meets Deputy Speaker of Hungarian parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited Albertirsa city on June 26 as part of his official visit to Hungary, where he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab and city officials.