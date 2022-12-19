Culture - Sports Ninth Da Lat Flower Festival opens The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival opened in the city of the same name in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on December 18 evening, drawing the participation of more than 400 professional and amateur artists.

Culture - Sports Korean culture and tourism days take place in Hanoi The 2022 Korea Culture and Tourism Days took place in Hanoi at the weekend as part of activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports Art programme held to celebrate success of youth union's congress An art exchange programme was held in Vientiane on December 17 to celebrate the success of the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure.