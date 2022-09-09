The kindergarten school made of recycled plastic in Muong Khuong district, Lao Cai (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.



The construction of the school was started in June under the joint management of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) Central Committee and the Investment and Trade Consultancy Company Limited (INTRACO).



Covering an area 1,036 sq.m, the facility has three classrooms, one kitchen and two functional rooms, meeting the teaching for about 100 children.



The work, which helps reduce emissions of 115 tonnes of plastic, sends a strong message on protecting the environment.



Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of Muong Khuong district People’s Committee Le Ngoc Duong said the locality hopes for more support from organisations, businesses and individuals to build more schools, houses and social facilities in the locality.



Highlighting the significance of the project, VWU Chairwoman Ha Thi Nga expressed her hope that more environmentally friendly construction projects will be built to bring joy and happiness to children in mountainous, remote and extremely difficult areas.



She wished the school model of this kind will be increasingly replicated in Muong Khuong district and other localities throughout the country./.