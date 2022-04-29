The record was announced during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 27, together with an award ceremony for ‘The Future Chef 2022’ contest.

The 20-metre map was created with dishes prepared by 50 contestants of the competition’s various editions and chefs in all regions of Vietnam.

This map model introduces typical dishes, promoting Vietnamese culinary values to international friends.

Among others are Ca Mau left-sided braised fish, and Kien Giang herring salad, Binh Thuan stocked hot pot, Da Lat artichoke stewed pork leg, Thanh Hoa shrimp paste, Ninh Thuan mountain goat, Ha Nam roll cake, and Nam Dinh beef noodle soup./.

VNA