Foreign visitors enjoy street foods at Hanoi's night market. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – A food festival to honour Vietnamese culinary culture will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from October 20 – 22, during which Vietnam’s food map will be unveiled with a record of 126 delicious dishes from all 63 provinces and centrally-run cities across the country.

The event also aims to highlight the culinary profession in the lead-up to the World Chef's Day on October 20 and to set a national record for the culinary map.



Organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association and organisations, the festival will see 100-120 booths introducing regional dishes, along with food demonstrations and a music programme.



Visitors can taste a variety of regional specialties by chefs from five-star hotels and artisans of Ho Chi Minh City and localities across the country.





New rice festival of Tay ethnic group in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, emphasised that Vietnamese cuisine has been increasingly popular among international friends thanks to its numerous delicacies.



Several local dishes have been introduced at international culinary competitions, helping to elevate Vietnamese cuisine’s image on the world culinary map, she added.



The festival aims to honour generations of chefs, and artisans and encourage chefs who love their profession and talented female chefs.

The first food map of Vietnam made from typical dishes of all the 63 provinces and cities was introduced in April 2022. The 20-metre S-shaped map was created with dishes prepared by 50 contestants of the competition’s various editions and chefs in all regions of Vietnam./.