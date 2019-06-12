The national men’s football team of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The men’s football teams of Vietnam will strive for the best performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30), said Secretary General of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Le Hoai Anh on June 12.



The national men’s team will play five games in the second qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, following a draw which will take place in July.



Korean head coach Park Hang-seo is making the list of players for a training session ahead of the qualifiers, the VFF official noted, adding that Vietnam aims to participate in the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup.



Meanwhile, the U22 squad with a maximum of two players above the age of 22 will compete at the 30th SEA Games later this year.



Vietnam eyes a gold medal in the men’s football at the regional sporting tournament.



The 30th SEA Games is scheduled to be held in the Philippines from November 30 to December 12, with a total of 523 events of 56 sports.-VNA